RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 404.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,715 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of RingCentral worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

