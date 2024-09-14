Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,805. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.