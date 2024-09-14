Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $50.46 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

