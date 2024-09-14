Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $551.84 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.97. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

