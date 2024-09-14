Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,614 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -146.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

