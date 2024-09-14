Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,558.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,565.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,549.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.