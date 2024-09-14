Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 319 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 99.4% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 164,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

