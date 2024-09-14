Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $640,219,000. Kora Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SEA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.60 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

