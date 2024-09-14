Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

