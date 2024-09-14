Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,389 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after purchasing an additional 505,942 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after buying an additional 108,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after buying an additional 144,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

