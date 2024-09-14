Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,361. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.