Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Expedia Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.7 %

EXPE opened at $135.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.