Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.29 and a 200 day moving average of $361.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

