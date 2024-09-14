Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Snap-on by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

