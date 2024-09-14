Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $173,280,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $92.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

