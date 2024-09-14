Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,655,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Insulet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after buying an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 206.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $233.87 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $234.71. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

