Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $64,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

