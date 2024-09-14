Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Textron alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Vision MN LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.