Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Corpay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.85.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

