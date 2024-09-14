Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3,023.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.