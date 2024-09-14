Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

