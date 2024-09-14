Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $31,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $27,302,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $31,192,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CCL opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.