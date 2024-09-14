Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

