Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.