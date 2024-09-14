Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $182.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

