Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.