Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,721 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $79.15 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

