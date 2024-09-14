Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,346,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

