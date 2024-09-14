Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

