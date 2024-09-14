Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

