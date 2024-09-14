Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.