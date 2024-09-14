Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $139.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

