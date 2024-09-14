Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 8,551.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.4 %

OMC stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

