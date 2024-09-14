Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

