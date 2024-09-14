Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,629,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

