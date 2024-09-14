Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.04.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

