Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $404.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.36. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.