Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.