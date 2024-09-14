Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

WAT stock opened at $325.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.58 and its 200 day moving average is $324.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

