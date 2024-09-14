Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,468,983 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $71,304,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,107,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

