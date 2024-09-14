Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.