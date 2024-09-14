Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 81.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

