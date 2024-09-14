Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 3.3 %

KMX opened at $78.78 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.