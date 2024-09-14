Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $126,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.44.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $164.02 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $169.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.