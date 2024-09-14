SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,896 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of SiriusPoint worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

