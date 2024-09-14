Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387,857 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Skeena Resources worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

