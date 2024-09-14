Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Holdings Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKY. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $285,000.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,415,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

