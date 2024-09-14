State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,652 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 89,687 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 724.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $194.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

