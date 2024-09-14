State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455,799 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.48.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

