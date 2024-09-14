State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,115 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Shares of XYL opened at $130.83 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

